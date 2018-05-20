Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Teases John Legend For BBMAs Performance While She's Home With Their Newborn

Chrissy Teigen had a message for hubby John Legend: If you want short ribs, be home by 9.

Legend responded that he'd be back by 8.

Teigen teased Legend on Twitter Sunday evening as he performed at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday as she watched with their newborn son, Miles, and daughter, Luna. She started with a little light-hearted parent-shaming as she sat at home with an infant.

"Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting," she wrote on Twitter.

Legend found himself unable to argue the point.

"True, true," he responded.

Legend, of course, wasn't at the awards show just for fun. He was there to perform and perform he did, dropping a rousing rendition of his new song, "A Good Night." The song, which features a chorus that says, "I know it's gonna be a good night, I think I just met my wife," is naturally about him meeting Teigen.

But romantic tribute performance or not, Teigen knew just what would entice Legend back home.

"hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9," she wrote on Twitter.

Message received.

"@chrissyteigen did somebody say short ribs?" he wrote on Twitter, next to a video where he pronounces, "I'm already at the airport, I'll be home for dinner by 8."

He might want to hurry. Their daughter, Luna, wasn't really digging much of the awards show.

