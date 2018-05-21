Best Dressed Stars at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It was a hot night in Las Vegas at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, with music's hottest stars bring major style to the awards show.

Our favorite is easily Taylor Swift, making her return to the red carpet after two years. In her blush pink Atelier Versace, she had that wow factor with a single shoulder with feathery detailing, silver floral appliques and a nearly hip-high slit. She completed the look with her signature red lip and silvery T-strap, peep-toe platforms.

The night's host, Kelly Clarkson, wore black, but it was anything but basic. Clarkson rocked one of the night's hottest trends, an exaggerated shoulder, with architectural wings lined with a polka-dotted fabric highlighting her top half, along with an asymmetrical neckline, thigh-high slit and patent belt cinching the look in at the waist. The look was finished with diamond drop earrings, a beaded silver clutch, metallic nails and a pop of color with an orange lip.

Hailey Baldwin wore one of the sexiest looks of the night in an Alexandre Vauthier gown that featured a plunging neckline, pulled together at her waist in an almost sunburst-looking pattern, accentuated by the shimmering gold color of the dress. The 21-year-old model kept it sophisticated with long sleeves and a maxi-length hemline, topped off with understated hair and makeup.

But there were plenty more sexy, daring and bold looks on the carpet. Click through the gallery below to see them all!

