Katy Perry Dishes on 'Buying Everyone a Beer' at Santa Barbara Concert (Exclusive)

Katy Perry went above and beyond to make sure her audience was having a good time at her Saturday concert.

The 33-year-old singer treated her hometown to a free round of drinks as she performed at her Witness: Coming Home benefit show at the Santa Barbara Bowl to help relief efforts for the wildfires and mudslides that have affected the area earlier this year. All ticket sales were donated to the cause, including Perry's cut.

Towards the end of her performance, Perry offered to buy the crowd a drink, which "cleared out the whole audience," she told ET's Lauren Zima at the American Idol semifinals on Sunday.

"Last night I was doing a show in Santa Barbara for the mudslide relief in Montecito, and there's a lot of guys who are there 'cause I think they want to be, but I know that they're usually there to support their wives or girlfriends or kids," Perry explained. "I'm like, 'You know what? I'm opening up the bar and buying everyone a beer!' So all the men -- even my own sister's husband -- left and they all came back double fisting."

"It was amazing," she shared.

The "Swish Swish" singer said she hasn't yet gotten a bill -- "I think they're still crunching the numbers," she revealed -- but with the crowd that Perry pulled in, it's sure to be pricey.

"She told them to hold the check till Friday," her fellow Idol judge, Luke Bryan, joked.

"Clear that check!" Perry added.

You can travel the ?? but nothing comes close to the SB coast??About to hit stage for a long awaited homecoming benefit in Santa Barbara ?? If you weren’t able to make it you can still donate to these incredible organizations at https://t.co/KTq3s6DRRN???? #WITNESS: Coming Home pic.twitter.com/ckIYqi460m

The singer has been feeling especially sweet lately, as she recently reached out to Taylor Swift, extending an olive branch to end their years-long feud.

“Katy planned a very personal, sweet apology and took time to write a kind note in hopes Taylor would see how much she cared about putting this behind them,” a source told ET at the time. “Katy told friends if Taylor didn't accept this apology, she would keep trying because she is done holding on to the past and wants to be part of the change in today's society. She wants to set a good example for women, so she planned to never give up, if that is what it took."

“Katy hopes they finally can be supportive of each other's music and maybe one day soon even hang out together again," the source added. "Katy realizes they need to take it one day at a time, but that this is a great start.”

The season finale of American Idol airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

