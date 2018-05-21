Darren Criss Hilariously Asks Taylor Swift to Sit Down at BBMAs so He Can Watch Shawn Mendes: Watch!

He can’t shake her off!

Darren Criss shared the hilarious disadvantage to sitting behind Taylor Swift at an award show during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

The 31-year-old Assassination of Gianni Versace star posted a video on Twitter during Shawn Mendes’ performance of “In My Blood.” Unfortunately for him, he sat behind Swift and her pal Camila Cabello, who chose to stand and dance to the tune, blocking Criss’ view of the stage.

“Uh, miss? Miss? Excuse me, miss? Miss, I can’t see! I’m trying to watch Shawn Mendes!” Criss quips, jokingly trying to get Swift’s attention as she has her back to him.

Uh, excuse me, miss? Um... #BBMAspic.twitter.com/HQG8ukTrwm

To be fair, Swift has a pretty close connection to Mendes. The 19-year-old opened for Swift’s Rose Bowl concert on Saturday as a part of her Reputation Stadium Tour. Swift also picked up two BBMAs for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album for Reputation, so she had a reason to dance.

Swift also had a blast at the show, posing with hit boy band BTS and supermodel Tyra Banks.

For her Saturday concert, Swift was also joined on stage by bestie Selena Gomez. The pair performed Gomez’s hit “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” and Gomez gushed about her friend of 12 years to the cheering crowd.

“The reason why she’s been one of my best friends is this person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez explained on stage. “She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family in my life.”

