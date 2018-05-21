5 food and beer festivals for Memorial Day weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

5 food and beer festivals for Memorial Day weekend

The Fredericksburg Crawfish Festival returns to Texas, May 25-27. The Fredericksburg Crawfish Festival returns to Texas, May 25-27.
By Ashley Day, USA TODAY

Food and beer-loving travelers need not fret about last-minute Memorial Day weekend plans. Spring festivals bring celebrations of wine, food, beer and barbecue to a backyard near you.

From Texas crawfish to Asheville, N.C., brewing, the weekend will be full of flavor. Join a giant cookout with star chefs and pitmasters at Hot Luck Festival or sip on brews in a zoo in Baltimore. Plus, the 26th annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience coincides with the cities 300th anniversary festivities.

Browse the photos above for five fun MDW destinations and get a sneak peek at the breweries showcased during Asheville Beer Week (which packs a few festivals into one big event) below.

