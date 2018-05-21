‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Gushes Over ‘Fairytale’ Royal Wedding: - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Gushes Over ‘Fairytale’ Royal Wedding: ‘It Gives Us Single Girls Hope’ (Exclusive)

Updated: May 21, 2018 3:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.