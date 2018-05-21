‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Gushes Over ‘Fairy-Tale’ Royal Wedding: ‘It Gives Us Single Girls Hope’ (Exclusive)

Rehearsing for the finale of Dancing With the Stars didn’t stop pro dancer Sharna Burgess from watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!

The 32-year-old Aussie gushed to ET about the historic wedding during her Sunday rehearsal for the DWTS finale with her partner, Josh Norman.

“I feel like I’ve watched videos over and over again of that. It gives all of us single girls hope that the fairy tale is real and it can happen,” Burgess said. “I think all the princes are taken now, so maybe not quite the fairy tale. But, just, did you see? Gosh, she was perfection.”

Norman added, “Yeah, I mean, that’s goals!”

Beyond the fairy tale, Burgess was psyched for what the wedding meant to the monarchy and the public.

“Gospel choir at a royal wedding – can we talk about that? Like, the moment in history that just got made," she exclaimed. "[It’s] epic, it’s so unbelievable and, like, I’m can’t watch a video and not get emotional now, for so many different reasons.”

So, how did she fit in time to fangirl over the royal wedding with her busy rehearsal schedule?

“It was basically one o’clock in the morning last night on my Instagram, while I couldn’t sleep, so pretty much, that’s how,” she dished.

Like Markle, Burgess is hoping to have a Cinderella moment of her own during next week’s DWTS finale. The seasoned pro has yet to win the coveted mirror ball trophy, and Norman wants to help her get there.

“She’s been working extremely hard all those years just to try to eclipse that mark of getting that mirror ball,” Norman told ET. “And, you know, me as being a partner, I always look at it as a competition… We got here, now to the finals, that was step one. Now, step two is winning the darn thing, and that’s coming with our performance, so we have to get that done.”

Burgess added that she’s been “the least nervous” this week.

“I think I’m sad that it’s over,” she admitted. “It’s anticipation of the night really, and just the result, but the hard work is done, we’re here, whatever happens, happens. Everyone in the finals is deserving, but I feel like this guy is just – oh god, I want it for him so bad.”

Check out Burgess and Norman's performance with the Dancing With the Stars: Athletes finale airs Monday night on ABC.

