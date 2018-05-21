Lufthansa shows off new Airbus A350 at Vancouver International

Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 business-class cabin, seen during a tour at Canada's Vancouver International Airport on May 1, 2018.

VANCOUVER, Canada -- Lufthansa gave press an inside look at its Airbus A350-900 in early May, as the airline made this British Columbia city its latest destination to be served by the jet.

Lufthansa currently flies eight of the long-haul, widebody aircraft, with a total of 25 on order. The first was delivered in December 2016.

Lufthansa's A350 seats 293 in a three-class layout. Business class features 48 seats split into two cabins, each with a 2-2-2 configuration. There's also a self-service bar for those flying in business.

Lufthansa's premium economy cabin on the A350 features 21 international-style premium economy seats. Arrange in a 2-3-2 configuration, the seats look more like a domestic first class product, with a large recline and extra width.

Economy has 224 newly-designed seats in a 3-3-3 configuration, each with a large viewing screen.

One distinctive offering: Lufthansa passengers can use the airline's "Companion App' to connect their phones or tablets to the plane's in-flight entertainment interface -- allowing customers to watch their own shows or listen to their own music at your seat.

Lufthansa has based its A350s mostly at its hub in Munch. The planes fly a number of routes for the German carrier, including a handful to North America. Aside from the new Vancouver service, Lufthansa's A350s also fly to Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Denver and Newark.

"The strategic placement of Lufthansa's cutting-edge A350 aircraft on an increased number of North American routes, beginning with our summer travel season, emphasizes the level of commitment that the Lufthansa Group has towards the United States and Canada,' Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Lufthansa Group's Vice President for The Americas, said in a statement ahead of the first A350 flights to Vancouver. "It offers our passengers a premium product with elevated levels of comfort, including a more generous amount of space.'

