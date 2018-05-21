Chrissy Teigen Shows the Reality of Motherhood While Holding Baby Miles in Hilarious Photo

Chrissy Teigen has swapped her Sports Illustrated swimsuits for some some mesh maternity underwear.
Less than 24 hours after debuting her baby boy on social media, the model shared a snapshot of real, unfiltered motherhood. The photo features a clearly tired and topless Teigen appearing to nurse her newborn son, Miles, as her 2-year-old toddler, Luna, plays on a giant harp in the background. While standing in the kitchen holding a mesh-covered pear, the Lip Sync Battle co-host's hair is worn in a messy topknot as she sports a haphazard maxi skirt and postpartum hospital underwear.
"If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials," Teigen captioned the snap, adding the hashtag #asianpearunderwear.
The hashtag and photo are in reference to Ali Wong's latest Netflix comedy special, Hard Knock Wife, in which the comedian describes her post-birth mesh underwear as being made of the “same material that they package those fancy Korean pears in.”
Refreshingly, nothing is off-limits for Teigen, who welcomed Miles Theodore Stephens to the world last week with husband John Legend. Mesh undies aside, the star recently addressed one very real reason why her recovery has been slightly easier this go-round with her second child.
“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don't rip to your butthole,” she shared via Twitter over the weekend. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”
On Sunday, the couple shared their first sweet photo of the bundle of joy.
"Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens," the model captioned a precious pic of the sleeping baby boy. "We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"
Teigen also noted to a fan on Twitter that Miles makes “the teeniest noises” and said that he has the "same nose" as his sister, Luna.
For more on the sweet family of four, watch the video below.
