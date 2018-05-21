Texas School Shooting: Poway Unified will undergo training assessment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of local schools will undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment to make sure their campuses provide what's being called "a safe and secure environment for students and teachers."
It’s unclear if this was already scheduled or if it comes in light of the school shooting in Texas, but overnight an email went out to parents in the Poway School District letting them know that all 39 campuses will undergo assessments to enhance overall safety.
Poway Unified School District sent the following email to parents concerning increased safety procedures.
"Over the next three weeks all of the school sites within the Poway Unified School District will undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment to determine areas of strength as well as those areas in which we can make improvements around maintaining safe and secure learning environments for our students and staff.
Members of the Guidepost Solutions team will visit each of our 39 campuses during the school day, conduct the comprehensive assessment - including a review of related policies and procedures - and then provide the District with recommendations to enhance overall site safety.
Our site visit is scheduled for the last week in May."
This comes as San Diego's Police Chief David Nisleit reminds students to "speak out" if they're aware of possible violence on campus.
Please see my statement regarding the shooting today in Santa Fe, TX. Remember you can anonymously report on threats and other suspicious activity in schools by visiting https://t.co/1dFhlhFkWW. pic.twitter.com/TGsZush4Y6— David Nisleit (@ChiefNisleit) May 18, 2018
Chief Nisleit tweeted out his condolences Friday to the victims and their families who were impacted by the Texas school shooting in Santa Fe.
