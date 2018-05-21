Apartment goes up in flames in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and six people were displaced from their apartments Monday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood.



The blaze was reported a little after 1:15 a.m. at a complex in the 5700 block of Bates Street, just south of where Chollas Parkway converges with University Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Bates Street in the area is lined on both sides with nearly identical two-story apartment buildings, and the blaze erupted in one of those buildings.



"One garage was fully involved and there was an apartment above it that sustained some damage," Munoz said.



Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes, Munoz said. Several people were evaluated or treated at the scene for smoke inhalation injuries, and one adult was taken to UCSD Medical Center for smoke inhalation.



Three adults and three children were displaced by the fire, Munoz said. The American Red Cross responded and was assisting one person find shelter, while the others made their own arrangements.



Investigators do not yet know what caused the flames. The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 of damage to the structure and $25,000 to its contents, authorities said.