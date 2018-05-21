Apartment goes up in flames in Oak Park

Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
A La Mesa police officer shot and wounded a man Monday morning while responding to a call of a knife-wielding suspect who was reportedly chasing a 13-year-old girl.
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.
The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.
Dozens of local schools will undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment to make sure their campuses provide what's being called "a safe and secure environment for students and teachers."
San Diegans now have to dial 10 digits for all calls - even local calls. As of Saturday, May 19, callers with area codes 619 and 858 have to enter the area code for all calls. Landline callers will have to dial one first, then the area code and phone number.
One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and six people were displaced from their apartments Monday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood.
A search is underway for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an East Lake home in the 1600 block of Claret Cup Drive late Saturday night.
Rady's Children's Hospital welcomed hundreds of former NICU patients and their families Sunday for a very special annual reunion. The group had the chance to say thank you and catch up with the doctors and nurses who helped care for the newborns.