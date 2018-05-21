Prince Harry Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in 'Tearful Speech' at Wedding Reception (Exclusive)

There were lots of mixed emotions during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding festivities on Saturday.

A source opens up to ET about some touching moments at the couple’s lunchtime reception at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle that was hosted by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother missing from the festivities,” the source tells ET. “He also thanked Meghan’s mother [Doria Ragland] for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team.”

Anytime Harry referred to Meghan as “his wife,” the guests cheered, the source notes.

According to the source, Harry asked if anyone could play the piano and Elton John -- Diana's friend -- happily obliged, and performed four songs, including, “The Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Our Song” and “I’m Still Standing.” The source says Harry is a huge Disney and Lion King fan, adding that he and Meghan once went on a date to see Moana.

During the evening reception at Frogmore House, the source tells ET that Kate Middleton, Prince William and Harry all hit the dance floor with their celebrity friends, and British actor Idris Elba even took a turn DJ’ing at one point. To toast the couple, ET has learned that there was a ginger-and-rum cocktail in honor of the newlyweds.

Also at the evening reception, one of Prince William and Prince Harry’s closest friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, gave a “hilarious and naughty speech,” which roasted Harry, according to the source.

“It left the crowd in stitches,” the source says. “William had warned Harry before the wedding that it was payback time.”

