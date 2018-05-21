Souped-up Tesla Model 3 electric car will cost $78,000, CEO Elon Musk teases

Tesla's electric car for the masses is looking more and more like a luxury vehicle.
The Tesla Model 3, long billed as a mass-market compact sedan, technically carries a starting price of $35,000, though you can't get it that cheap right now.
You can, however, soon get a $78,000 Model 3.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed specifications for a version of Model 3 compact car with faster acceleration, longer battery range, improved handling and slicker interior than the base model.
With two electric motors, the souped-up Model 3 goes 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, reaches a top speed of 155 mph and can go 310 miles on a single battery charge.
"Will beat anything in its class on the track," Musk said on Twitter.
Musk said the new model would be available in July.
The $35,000 base model of the Model 3 won't be available until at least October and possibly not until January, he said. The company has faced significant challenges producing the Model 3 and Musk himself has taken over responsibility for manufacturing the car.
Musk acknowledged that Tesla needs the more expensive Model 3 to pad its bottom line as the company burns through cash at a torrential pace.
Delivering the base version right away would "cause Tesla to lose money & die," he said on Twitter.
The $78,000 version puts the Model 3 closer to the larger and more luxurious Tesla Model S sedan, which starts at $74,500 for the version that goes 259 miles on a charge. The Model S ranges in price up to $135,000.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.
Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.
Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.
Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.
Learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more!
Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.