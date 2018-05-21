Swine-1-1! North Ridgeville, Ohio, man calls cops to say he is being followed by a pig

Calling swine-one-one!
Police quite often get phone pleas from worried citizens who believe they are being followed. This concerned call, however, came from an Ohio man who said he was being pursued by a pig.
The Facebook page of the police department for North Ridgeville, a suburb east of Cleveland, told of the porcine episode, which occurred on Saturday:
"At 5:26 this morning we received a call from a male who stated that he was walking home on Center Ridge from the Train Station in Elyria. He went on to state that he was being followed by a pig and didn't know what to do. A pig. Riiiight.'
A man called North Ridgeville police and said he was being followed by a pig and didn’t know what to do. -- https://t.co/VaqX6AWNtb- WSBT (@WSBT) May 21, 2018
Yes, the cops thought the man was drunk. They were wrong.
"Upon arrival, they found a very sober male walking eastbound on Center Ridge near Maddock Rd. from the actual Amtrak train station in Elyria, not the bar,' the Facebook post continued. "Oh, and he was being followed by a pig.'
One of the officers, Damir Kuduzovic, took control of the situation, as detailed on Facebook.
"(Patrolman) Kuduzovic managed to wrangle (I think this is the correct word to use) said pig into his cruiser and he is currently secured in our pig pens.....er, dog kennels. Whatever.'
The pig was later returned to its owner.
And lest visions of a pig in a police car summon up Seventies-era nomenclature for law-enforcement officers, the North Ridgefield PD has that covered.
"We will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they're funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard.'
