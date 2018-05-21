Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Royal Wedding Photos Are Absolutely Stunning

The official royal wedding photos are here!

On Monday, Kensington Palace released three wedding photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that were taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle immediately following the nuptials and carriage ride.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," the palace said in a statement. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

Kensington Palace further noted that the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "delighted" by their official portraits and "would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Lubomirski was also thrilled to have been chosen to take the photos. "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday," the photographer said in a statement. "This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding day by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/OUYdBVXjls

The first photo shows the couple posing with the royal family -- including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton -- as well as Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also featured in the image -- which was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle -- along with the other bridesmaids and pageboys from the wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are surrounded by their Bridesmaids and Pageboys in The Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/VR6f47pTJX

In the second snap, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are posing with just the children from their royal wedding party, and George, 4, and Charlotte, 3, are adorably smiling from ear-to-ear.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also photographed on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and sharing in their special day #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/8Pu9HXtP4s

The final black-and-white photograph is much more romantic and showcases the couple on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.

Lubomirski also snapped Harry and Meghan's engagement photos and dished to ET about what it was like to work with the "naturally in love" couple.

“[Meghan] was actually a godsend because obviously Prince Harry has done many photos before, but she really knew what goes into a photo shoot because she's done it so many times before,” he said of the Suits star. “So, it was wonderful to have her as a sort of coach on set. He kind of led her through and she led him through, and she just made it very nice and easy.”

Here are some of the best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's big day:

