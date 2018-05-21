Donald Trump defends lifting proposed $150 billion worth of tariffs on China

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration sent mixed signals Monday about a potential trade deal with China as senior economic officials defended a decision to lift sanctions in exchange for promises from Beijing to ease trade barriers.

Administration officials announced over the weekend the U.S. would hold off on $150 billion in proposed tariffs after Chinese negotiators agreed to increase how much the country purchases in American goods. Critics, including some Trump allies, said it was too soon to make that move without concrete assurances from China.

In a series of Twitter posts on Monday, Trump touted the "potential deal" and wrote that tariffs and barriers on U.S. goods would "come down for first time.'

Under our potential deal with China, they will purchase from our Great American Farmers practically as much as our Farmers can produce. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

"China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products - would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years!' Trump wrote.

Yet details of the agreement, including exactly how much the Chinese have agreed to purchase, were unclear. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the two sides had made "very meaningful progress" but that details were still being negotiated.

The White House drew sharp criticism over the weekend for dropping the tariffs, which Trump imposed earlier this year as part of a get-tough negotiation posture toward Chinese leaders. The decision came days after Trump urged his administration to ease U.S. penalties lodged against a major Chinese phone-maker call ZTE.

"Candidate Trump ran exactly against this,' Derek Scissors of the conservative American Enterprise Institute wrote on Sunday. "The US is folding again.'

Responding to the criticism, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Monday that suspending tariffs on China was "a good thing' but went on to say they should not be eased as part of ongoing trade negotiations.

"You cannot remove tariffs as a negotiating tool or an enforcement tool from this process,' Kudlow told CNBC. "I don't think we're saying tariffs are over. Far from it.'