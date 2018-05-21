Mike Pompeo: U.S. to hit Iran with 'strongest sanctions in history'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on 'After the Deal - A New Iran Strategy', at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, May 21, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened Iran on Monday with "the strongest sanctions in history" if Tehran doesn't change its aggressive actions across the Middle East.

Pompeo outlined a long list of U.S. demands, including having Iran forever abandon its nuclear fuel production program, dismantle its ballistic missiles and end support for terrorist groups and militias in the region.

In his first major foreign policy speech since becoming the top U.S. diplomat, Pompeo said this approach by President Trump would ensure "Iran has no possible path to a nuclear weapon, ever.'

Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation, he called for a better agreement to constrain Iran's activities. He said the United States would "apply unprecedented financial pressure' to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table.

On May 8, Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated with five other world powers during the Obama administration. The deal lifted some sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear activities to peaceful purposes.

Pompeo said the United States seeks a treaty with Iran ratified by Congress that would end Tehran's nuclear enrichment program and provide international inspectors access to any site in Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the new policy is "ridiculous and embarrassing and more like a satire.'

"The United States wants to withdraw from an international multilateral agreement, and then, under other circumstances, it wants to negotiate and reunite,' Qassemi said, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Iranian diplomats negotiating to keep the deal alive in Europe are not discussing any other issues, he said.

Pompeo noted Iran's military activities in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and the Palestinian territories that accelerated in recent years, fueled by an influx of cash provided by the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

"Iran advanced its march across the Middle East during the JCPOA," Pompeo said.

He said Iran would have to stop its "malign activities in the region" before the sanctions could be lifted.

"Today, we ask the Iranian people: Is this what you want your country to be known for, to be a co-conspirator with Hezbollah, Hamas and al-Qaeda? The United States thinks you deserve better," Pompeo said.

He called on Iranians to challenge their leaders to do what's necessary to avoid the damage of sanctions the Trump administration is about to impose.

The United States will "apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime" to achieve the new goals, Pompeo said.

Not only will the past U.S. sanctions go back into full effect over the next 155 days, but "this is just the beginning," Pompeo said. "The sting of sanctions will be painful if the regime does not change its course. … These will be the strongest sanctions in history."

The new sanctions will mean "countries have to give up economic activity' with Iran, including activity allowed under the JCPOA, he said.

Pompeo said the United States would respond if Iran restarted nuclear activities, but "I'm not prepared to share with you what that response will be.'

When the full force of the sanctions are in place, Iran "will be battling to keep its economy alive," forcing it to choose between that or squandering resources abroad. "It will not be able to do both," Pompeo said.

Pompeo listed a dozen actions the United States expects from Iran to avoid or end these sanctions. In addition to ending the nuclear program, they include ending support for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban and Houthi militias. Iran must withdraw all its forces from Syria, stop harboring al-Qaeda terrorists, quit threatening international shipping and end destructive cyberattacks.

Iran must also release foreign detainees.

"It's a long list, but it simply reflects the malign activities of Iran," Pompeo said. "We didn't create the list, they did."

In exchange, Trump is willing to extend a hand of friendship to Iran by ending "all sanctions against the regime," he said. "And we'd be willing to support the reintegration of Iran's economy in the international economic system."

Pompeo urged the Iranian people, who he said are "longing to seek the freedoms and opportunities of the 21st century," to pressure their leaders to plot a new course. "Iranian leaders can change this if they want to."

U.S. allies in Europe have been loath to abandon the agreement, which they agree is imperfect but achieves temporary limits on Iranian nuclear activities. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson cast doubt that the broad list of objectives could be achieved in "a reasonable time frame," as Pompeo described.

"The ballistic missiles, Iran's misbehavior, Iran's disruptive activity in the region and the nuclear question - if you try to fold all those into ... a new jumbo Iran negotiation, a new treaty," Johnson said in Buenos Aires, "I don't see that being very easy to achieve, in anything like a reasonable timetable."