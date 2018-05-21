Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix deal to produce series and films

Get ready to bingewatch with the Obamas. Barack and Michelle Obama have joined forces with Netflix.
The streaming service announced its partnership with the former White House residents in a press release and tweet shared Monday.
"President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to potentially produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features," the streaming service tweeted.
“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said the former president, in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”
Added Michelle Obama: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”
Reports surfaced in March of a possible deal between Barack and Netflix. The 44th president also appeared in the premiere of David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, in January.
The former first lady has a memoir, which she has described as "a deeply personal experience" coming out in November, titled Becoming.
Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.
Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.
Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.
Learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more!
Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.