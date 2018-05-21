Barack and Michelle Obama sign Netflix deal to produce series and films

Video

Get ready to bingewatch with the Obamas. Barack and Michelle Obama have joined forces with Netflix.

The streaming service announced its partnership with the former White House residents in a press release and tweet shared Monday.

"President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to potentially produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features," the streaming service tweeted.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said the former president, in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Added Michelle Obama: “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

Reports surfaced in March of a possible deal between Barack and Netflix. The 44th president also appeared in the premiere of David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, in January.

The former first lady has a memoir, which she has described as "a deeply personal experience" coming out in November, titled Becoming.