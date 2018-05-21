Hugh Grant to Marry for the First Time to His Longtime Girlfriend Anna Eberstein

The royal nuptials may be over, but there's reportedly another wedding in the works.

According to multiple reports, Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein are set to tie the knot. The marriage speculation comes after several news outlets published a photograph that shows wedding banns -- a notice publicly displayed in the register office for 28 days that shows when a couple intends to marry -- that is thought to be for the 57-year-old British actor and 39-year-old Swedish TV producer. If the reports are true, this will be Grant's first marriage.

Eberstein and Grant have been romantically linked for over six years and share three children. Grant also has two children, 5-year-old son Felix and 6-year-old daughter Tabitha, with his ex, Tinglan Hong. Earlier this year, Elizabeth Hurley, Grant's ex-girlfriend, was the one to spill the beans about her former flame's youngest child being born.

The reported impending nuptials might come as a shock for fans of the Paddington 2 star. During a 2016 interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, Grant said he found marriage to be "unromantic."

"I always admire the French and the Italians who are very devoted to their marriages," he said. "They take them extremely seriously, but it is understood that there might be other visitors at 5 o'clock in the afternoon. You just never boast about."

Though Grant seemingly slammed the notion of marriage, he also wasn't totally put off by the idea.

"I can see the lovely aspect if you marry exactly the right person -- your best friend and it's cozy and it's lovely," he continued. "But, people make so many mistakes. Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long monogamous, faithful, relationships? No, No, No. Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something. "

ET has reached out to Grant's rep for comment regarding the marriage rumors.

Here's more on what the actor had to say about tying the knot:

RELATED CONTENT:

Elizabeth Hurley Says Ex Hugh Grant Has Welcomed Fifth Child

Hugh Grant Talks Golden Globes Criticism: ‘Twitter Said I Was Aging Like Mayonnaise’

Hugh Grant Returns as Prime Minister in New 'Love Actually' Reunion Pics: Remember Natalie?!