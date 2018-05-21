La Mesa police open fire on knife-wielding suspect

LA MESA (CNS) - A La Mesa police officer shot and wounded a man Monday morning while responding to a call of a knife-wielding suspect who was reportedly chasing a 13-year-old girl.



The officer-involved shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near Fletcher Parkway and Amaya Drive, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

La Mesa officers closed that intersection while the California Highway Patrol closed both northbound and southbound off-ramps from State Route 125 to Fletcher Parkway.



According to police, a 13-year-old girl called 911 to report a man chasing her with at least one knife. When officers arrived, the unidentified suspect allegedly refused commands to drop his weapon and made a move toward police, prompting an officer to fire.



The suspect was taken to a hospital, but a condition report was not immediately available.



The teenager was reportedly emotionally shaken but physically uninjured.



Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Fletcher Parkway and Amaya Drive.

It was unknown how long the roadway closure would last.

13 year old girl walking to middle school in La Mesa is suddenly chased by a stranger who threw a knife at her. Teen is okay... we talked with her mom about the scary situation. pic.twitter.com/ubSPGYNsQ3 — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) May 21, 2018

