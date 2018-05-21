Cardi B Has a Wedding and a Funeral in New 'Be Careful' Music Video

Cardi B runs the gamut of emotions -- from happy bride to vengeful widow -- in her latest music video.

In the vid for "Be Careful," the third single off Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, the hip-hop star tells a dark story of infidelity and heartbreak. Initially wearing a flowing, white gown and extravagant jewelry, the 25-year-old raps about being suspicious of her man while they ascend the altar of a small church together, surrounded by crosses.

Reminiscent of Guns N' Roses' wedding-turned-funeral music video for 1991's "November Rain," the ceremony quickly darkens as Cardi B suddenly becomes a widow and her not-so-beloved winds up in a coffin. The rapper spits, "You make me sick," just before appearing to bury her cheating husband in the desert and driving off in a classic convertible.

Cardi B is gearing up to plan a wedding of her own, as she got engaged to Offset from the hip-hop trio Migos in October. The two are expecting their first child, a girl, this summer.

ET caught up with the star at the Heavenly Bodies-themed Met Gala earlier this month, where she addressed her Catholic faith, which might explain the spiritual memorabilia featured in the "Be Careful" video.

“I told Jeremy I want something very Catholic. I want something that you see in a Catholic Church," she shared of her elaborate Met Gala look. "I'm Catholic, and I really wanted my religion to be embraced in my outfit."

She added that she is really starting to feel her baby girl kick, noting that the bundle of joy “wants to fight me!”

“I feel very happy,” Cardi B gushed of her current mindset. "I feel like I want to work, I don’t know. I feel very energetic to keep on going, like powerful, like a woman, like a real woman!"

For more on the pregnant star, watch the clip below.

