Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Make First Public Appearance as Husband and Wife at Prince Charles' Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their first post-wedding appearance this week.
A palace official tells ET that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will appear at the 70th birthday party of Prince Charles on Tuesday. The garden party will be held at Buckingham Palace.
This will mark the first public appearance since Harry and Meghan exchanged vows on Saturday, where the Prince of Wales walked his now daughter-in-law down the aisle.
For the occasion the 36-year-old bride wore a dress by Givenchy, a Queen Mary tiara and Cartier jewelry. Following the ceremony and a fairy-tale carriage ride, the newlyweds went to Windsor Castle to take their official wedding portraits and attend a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
The pair later attended a reception hosted by Prince Charles at Fogmore House. For the nighttime event the bride wore a lily white, silk crepe, high-neck Stella McCartney gown and nude mesh, silky satin Aquazurra shoes with baby blue soles. Meghan was also wearing a blue aquamarine ring, which Kensington Palace told multiple outlets belonged to the late Princess Diana and was a wedding gift from Harry, 33. Harry, for his part, wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo.
Take a look at some of the best moments from the royal wedding:
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Royal Wedding Photos Are Absolutely Stunning
Here's the Whopping Number of People Who Watched the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle’s Bouquet Is Following a Touching Tradition After the Royal Wedding
Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.
Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.
Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.
Learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more!
Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.