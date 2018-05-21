Major yum alert! Get a Wendy's 50-cent Frosty for a limited time

Summer's a month away and with things warming up nothing goes down better than the icy crunchy-creaminess of a Wendy's Frosty.

For a limited time, customers can get a small vanilla or chocolate Frosty for just 50 cents. Yep, that's right. That is half of what it normally costs you to get the cool treat. When's the last time you could buy something for just two quarters?

Small Frosty is only 50¢. So chill. pic.twitter.com/xh9Za1GkOu — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 17, 2018

For how long?

Well, Wendy's isn't saying.

But there is a time component tied to how long Frosty lovers can win a Wendy's/MTV/Comedy Central/CMT sweepstakes trip for two to either New York or Nashville. Winners gets to choose between seeing a concert or comedy show. The price of flights and hotel are included.

To win, upload a photo of yourself with a Wendy's 50-cent Frosty to either Twitter or Instagram by the May 31 deadline and include the hashtag #ThatFrostyLifeSweepstakes.

A post shared by Life Is The Essence Of Living (@rainbucks) on May 17, 2018 at 8:15pm PDT

One more Wendy's deal

Wendy's has another ongoing deal. Nothing says you can't eat dessert first, but if you're going to Wendy's there's another deal you should now about.

Time to load up with one of 8 great choices in the 4 for $4. pic.twitter.com/QEiUWx4geK — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 15, 2018

Again, for a limited time, stop by and get the 4 for $4 meal deal:

four chicken nuggets, small fries, small drink and your choice of one of the following sandwiches all for just $4: