Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Development Deal With Netflix

The former president and first lady have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and TV series with Netflix, ET confirms. The power couple will work with the streaming service through their Higher Ground Productions company, and are looking into creating scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries and feature films.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Barack Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Michelle Obama is equally excited about their new venture. “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” she said. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

Needless to say, Netflix is thrilled to have the Obamas on board. “Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, said. “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

News of the Obamas' deal with the streaming service comes not long after Barack Obama was interviewed on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

The couple's eldest daughter, Malia, also seems to have taken an interest in the TV and film industry. The 19-year-old Harvard student was an intern on the sixth season of Girls and even attended the HBO show's series finale party in New York City last year.

