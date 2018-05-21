Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Development Deal With Netflix

Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.
Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.
Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.
Learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more!
Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.