Embrace a little aloha and Hawaiian cuisine at the I Love Poke Festival

(SAN DIEGO) - Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!

Held at the Bali Hai Restaurant on Shelter Island, San Diego’s finest chefs will be showcasing the popular raw-seafood dish and competing for the prestigious title of Best Poke.

What’s poke? Pronounced 'poh-kay', it's a raw salad of fish prepared a number of ways such as with seaweed, soy sauce or onion. The all-ages tasting features 30 chefs and restaurants along with special guests from Hawaii, including Ahi Assassins Fish Co., Aloha Shioyu and Hawaiian Pie Company.

Returning champ Island Life Foods will go poke-to-poke with competitors like Hollywood Casino, The Lanai and Hello Betty Fish House.

Other island-inspired foods, live music and dancing will round out the evening at this aloha-lovin’ fest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22nd, at the Bali Hai Restaurant. Tickets are $75 each, to purchase yours or find out more information, click here.