The 2018 How-To Festival

Have you ever wondered how to use aromatherapy in your life? Or been curious about reading Tarot cards? Want to learn to dance the Flamenco?

You can learn all of these, plus dozens many more at the How-To Festival at your local public library!

The How-To Festival is an interactive community educational event with something for everyone and for all ages held at 13 San Diego Public Library locations.

Participating libraries will host a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Attendees will learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more.

As a celebration of experiential and peer-to-peer learning, the How-To Festival presenters are community experts from all walks of life.

The How-To Festival will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 from 11AM to 3PM at the following locations, click here for a complete schedule of events to be held at each:

Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library

Balboa Library

Central Library

Clairemont Library

Mira Mesa Library

Mission Hills Library

Mountain View/Bechwourth

Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

Pacific Beach Library

Rancho Penasquitos Library

San Carlos Branch Library

Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library

Tierrasanta Library

For latest information, follow the How-To Festival on Facebook.