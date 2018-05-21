The 2018 How-To Festival

Have you ever wondered how to use aromatherapy in your life? Or been curious about reading Tarot cards? Want to learn to dance the Flamenco?
You can learn all of these, plus dozens many more at the How-To Festival at your local public library!
The How-To Festival is an interactive community educational event with something for everyone and for all ages held at 13 San Diego Public Library locations.
Participating libraries will host a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Attendees will learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more.
As a celebration of experiential and peer-to-peer learning, the How-To Festival presenters are community experts from all walks of life.
The How-To Festival will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 from 11AM to 3PM at the following locations, click here for a complete schedule of events to be held at each:
For latest information, follow the How-To Festival on Facebook.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.
Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.
Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.
Do you love poke? We've got the perfect place to express your love and indulge your taste buds at the ninth annual I Love Poke Tasting Event and Competition!
If you want to vote in the June 5 gubernatorial primary election, you should register by Monday, May 21.
The Corky McMillin Company’s quiet plan to turn the historic North Chapel in Point Loma into a restaurant is being met with resistance.