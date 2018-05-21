The 2018 How-To Festival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The 2018 How-To Festival

Posted: Updated:

Have you ever wondered how to use aromatherapy in your life? Or been curious about reading Tarot cards? Want to learn to dance the Flamenco? 

You can learn all of these, plus dozens many more at the How-To Festival at your local public library! 

The How-To Festival is an interactive community educational event with something for everyone and for all ages held at 13 San Diego Public Library locations. 

Participating libraries will host a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Attendees will learn everything from how to dance the flamenco, how to grow a mini urban garden, how to overcome stress, how to arrange flowers, how to wear a kimono, and much more.

As a celebration of experiential and peer-to-peer learning, the How-To Festival presenters are community experts from all walks of life. 

The How-To Festival will be held on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 from 11AM to 3PM at the following locations, click here for a complete schedule of events to be held at each: 

  • Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library
  • Balboa Library
  • Central Library
  • Clairemont Library
  • Mira Mesa Library
  • Mission Hills Library
  • Mountain View/Bechwourth
  • Otay Mesa-Nestor Library
  • Pacific Beach Library
  • Rancho Penasquitos Library
  • San Carlos Branch Library
  • Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library
  • Tierrasanta Library 

For latest information, follow the How-To Festival on Facebook. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.