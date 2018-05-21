Disney parks start selling rainbow Mickey Mouse ears ahead of Pride Month

Disney World and Disney Land are now offering Pride-themed Mickey Mouse ear hats at its parks in California and Florida.
Officially titled “Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love,” the ears started surfacing on social media in late April and have rainbow-colored ears. The base of the hat is red with a pair of Mickey Mouse hands making the shape of a rainbow heart.
Multiple news outlets are reporting that the new hats are an in-park exclusive, so you’ll have to visit them to purchase one or two or a dozen.
The ears are available at all four parks and in three specific stores in Magic Kingdom, including Emporium, Fantasy Faire and the Chapeau Hat Shoppe, according to People.
The Huffington Post reports the ears run at a price of $17.99.
A Disney representative did not return First Coast News’ request for comment, but a spokesperson told the Huffington Post “We offer a wide range of merchandise items that appeal to guests of diverse backgrounds.”
Gay Pride Month occurs annually every June.
While the new Mickey Mouse ears are a great sign of inclusion for LGBTQ visitors to the parks, Disney World has received criticism through the years for its support of the LGBTQ community.
An unofficial celebration, known as “Gay Days,” is not sanctioned by Disney, but numerous LGBTQ Disney fans gather and wear red shirts at the parks on specific days. Those events are dubbed “#RedShirtDays.” Those days can be found here.
While the new hats are not available online, Disney’s website has other rainbow or Pride-themed items you can purchase. Shop Disney is currently offering a rainbow Mickey Mouse Standing Pin for $9.99, but it’s currently sold out.
Shoppers can also purchase a rainbow-themed Mickey Mouse baseball hat for $19.95. From May 14 to June 30, in celebration of Pride month, Shop Disney will donate 10 percent from the online purchase of any item from the Rainbow Mickey Collection to GLSEN, an education organization working to ensure safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students. The maximum donation will be $50,000.
In other LBGTQ Disney news, some people were in an uproar by Disney’s inclusion of a gay character, LeFou, in the 2017 live-action film “Beauty and the Beast.”
Meanwhile, the live-action adaptation of “Mulan” is moving forward and initial reports indicate Li Shang, the Chinese Army captain who played the title character’s love interest in the 1998 animated film, may not be in the new movie, according to the Huffington Post.
Fans are crying foul because Li Shang has been theorized to be a bisexual icon in the animated film, due to his character developing a strong relationship with Mulan’s male alter ego, Ping, before ultimately falling in love with Mulan. Some fans are calling this a classic sign of “Bi-erasure.”
