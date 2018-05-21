?2018 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the Complete List!

By Philiana Ng, ET Online
It's time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!
Every May, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies to debut on the small screen. Now that the dust has settled, we have a better picture of which stars we'll be seeing on TV during the upcoming 2018-19 season.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET is bringing back its annual TV Cheat Sheet, so you can have a one-stop-shop master list of all the renewals and cancellations from the Big 5 networks.
And as the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this list as they come through. So be sure to check back here to learn the fate of those network bubble shows!
ABC
Renewed:
American Housewife - Season 3
American Idol - Season 2
The Bachelor - Season 23
Bachelor in Paradise - Season 5 (returns Summer 2018)
The Bachelorette - Season 14 (returns May 28)
Black-ish - Season 6
Child Support - Season 2
Dancing With the Stars - Season 27
For the People - Season 2
Fresh Off the Boat - Season 5
Grey's Anatomy - Season 15
How to Get Away With Murder - Season 5
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - Season 6 (Final Season)
Match Game - Season 4
Modern Family - Season 10
Roseanne - Season 11
Shark Tank - Season 10
Speechless - Season 3
Splitting Up Together - Season 2
Station 19 - Season 2
Canceled:
Alex, Inc.
Boy Band
The Crossing
Deception
Designated Survivor
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel's Inhumans
The Mayor
Quantico
Somewhere Between
Ten Days in the Valley
The Toy Box
Final Season:
The Middle
Once Upon a Time
Scandal
New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:
The Fix
Grand Hotel
The Kids Are Alright
A Million Little Things
The Rookie
Schooled
Single Parents
Take Two
Whiskey Cavalier
CBS
Renewed:
48 Hours - Season 31
60 Minutes - Season 51
The Amazing Race
The Big Bang Theory
Blue Bloods - Season 9
Bull - Season 3
Celebrity Big Brother
Criminal Minds - Season 14
Elementary - Season 7
Hawaii Five-0 - Season 9
Instinct - Season 2
Life in Pieces - Season 4
MacGyver - Season 3
Madam Secretary - Season 5
Man With a Plan - Season 3
Mom - Season 6
NCIS - Season 16
NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 10
NCIS: New Orleans - Season 5
SEAL Team - Season 2
Survivor - through Season 38
SWAT - Season 2
Young Sheldon - Season 2
On the Bubble:
Code Black
Canceled:
9JKL
Kevin Can Wait
Living Biblically
Me, Myself & I
Wisdom of the Crowd
Scorpion
Superior Donuts
Zoo
New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:
The Code
Fam
FBI
God Friended Me
Happy Together
Magnum, P.I.
Murphy Brown
The Neighborhood
The Red Line
The CW
Renewed:
The 100 - Season 6
Arrow - Season 7
Black Lightning - Season 2
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4 (Final Season)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4
Dynasty - Season 2
The Flash - Season 5
iZombie - Season 5 (Final Season)
Jane the Virgin - Season 5 (Final Season)
Riverdale - Season 3
Supergirl - Season 5
Supernatural - Season 14
Canceled:
Life Sentence
Valor
Final Season:
The Originals
New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:
All American
Charmed
In the Dark
Legacies
Roswell, New Mexico
Fox
Renewed:
9-1-1 - Season 2
Bob's Burgers - Season 9
Empire - Season 5
Family Guy - Season 17
The Four: Battle for Stardom - Season 2 (returns June 7)
The Gifted - Season 2
Gotham - Season 5 (Final Season)
Hell's Kitchen - Season 18
Lethal Weapon - Season 3
The Orville - Season 2
The Resident - Season 2
The Simpsons - Season 30
On the Bubble:
Ghosted
LA to Vegas
Canceled:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moved to NBC)
The Exorcist
The Last Man on Earth
Lucifer
The Mick
Final Season:
New Girl
Prison Break (may return in future)
The X-Files
New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:
The Cool Kids
Last Man Standing (revived from ABC)
The Passage
Proven Innocent
Rel
NBC
Renewed:
American Nina Warrior - Season 10 (returns May 30)
America's Got Talent - Season 13 (returns May 29)
A.P. Bio - Season 2
The Blacklist - Season 6
Blindspot - Season 4
Chicago Fire - Season 7
Chicago Med - Season 4
Chicago P.D. - Season 6
Dateline - Season 28
Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2
Good Girls - Season 2
The Good Place - Season 3
Law & Order: SVU - Season 20
Midnight, Texas - Season 2
Superstore - Season 4
This Is Us - Season 3
The Voice - Season 15
The Wall - Season 3
Trial & Error - Season 2 (returns July 19)
Will & Grace - through Season 11
World of Dance - through Season 3
On the Bubble:
Champions
Law & Order: True Crime (may return in future)
Timeless
Canceled:
The Brave
Great News
The Night Shift
Rise
Taken
Final Season:
Shades of Blue
New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:
Abby's
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (revived from Fox)
The Enemy Within
I Feel Bad
The InBetween
Manifest
New Amsterdam
The Village
