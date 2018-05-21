Mission Beach's Belmont Park welcomes new attractions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Belmont Park is at it again with the addition of new attractions that will keep the fun going from sunup to sundown.

The newly upgraded Sky Ropes Adventure is Belmont Park’s newest adrenaline adventure.

The three-level rope adventure invites participants to venture across tight-ropes, balance beams and other obstacles with a zip line finale.

Safely harnessed in, each level and obstacle provide a different challenge. Travel the course at your leisure or challenge yourself for your personal best time.

All May long, enjoy $5 deals after 5pm – new deals are posted weekly at belmontpark.com.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Belmont Park with everything you need to know.

