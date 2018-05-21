National City teachers to hold strike vote

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - Teachers in National City may be headed to the picket line. They're taking a vote Monday on whether to go on strike.



The teachers are frustrated with the way contract negotiations have gone with the National City School District. They say the district has done nothing to try and reach a settlement.



As for the Union, they are citing heavy workloads and lack of materials.



The district is not allowed to comment during pending contract negotiations nor are they allowed to respond to public comment. They have not released any comments.



The Union has already held two rallies, one back in December and another in January, however they say the board has not budged.



The National Elementary School District has about 5,900 students at 10 schools.



According to the California Department of Education, state figures for 2017 reveal that 33 percent of students did not meet the English language arts standards and 34.6 percent did not meet the mathematics standards.



Teachers at National Elementary say they have also experienced increasing workloads. When the teachers group took a survey in November 2017 asking teachers if their job requirements were taking a toll on their private life, 77.5 percent answered either usually or constantly.



CBS News 8's Kerri Lane has more on the frustration those teachers say they're having getting a fair contract.