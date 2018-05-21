Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Was 'Moving Beyond Words,' 'Suits' Creator Says

As Meghan Markle begins her new chapter as the Duchess of Sussex, her Suits family couldn't have been happier to witness her wedding day.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh shared a heartfelt note on social media after the royal wedding, where he reflected on his experience watching the former star marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on Saturday. Meghan's former cast members, including her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman and Abigail Spencerall attended the ceremony.

"I can tell you the wedding was the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen," Korsh recalled. "From the second we left our castle-esque hotel to the drive up to and through Windsor, to the walk to the Chapel and then afterwards to the reception, it was one once in a lifetime experience after another."

The 51-year-old writer and producer went on to describe Harry as "looking earnest and somehow vulnerable," and Meghan "looking strong and proud and regal and beautiful" as she walked down the aisle in her timeless Givenchy wedding gown.

"Just being in the chapel to experience such a seemingly world-changing event was incredible," he marveled. "To have the mix of cultures on so many levels and to have two such capable ambassadors showing the world how it should be was moving beyond words."

Korsh continued to set the scene at the afternoon reception held at Windsor Castle, where he was overwhelmed by the fact that he was "momentarily in step with Sir Elton John and George Clooney," and was mesmerized by the Hollywood A-listers, like Idris Elba, milling about. "From there it was again one once in a lifetime encounter after another," Korsh wrote. "All this while sharing it all with my wife and members of the Suits family."

"I can only sum it up by saying it felt like the world was becoming a better place today," he ended his note. "But one thing is for sure, my world will forever be richer for having those memories stored away in my consciousness."

I was asked to write something for The New York Daily News, they were kind enough to print some of it. Here’s the rest... #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/dkzncEeNTL

Several days earlier, Korsh teased that he had touched down in England on Twitter, sharing a photo of the lush English countryside and a quippy tweet: "Just a little stroll in the countryside. No reason. Just felt like coming England...."

Just a little stroll in the countryside. No reason. Just felt like coming England... pic.twitter.com/hwwha6BDZ4

Other members of the Suits cast took to social media after attending the royal wedding on Saturday to commemorate the big day.

Adams shared a selfie with his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, outside Windsor Castle on Sunday, jokingly captioning the sweet photo: "Freeloaders."

Macht posted adorable photos with his wife, actress Jacinda Barrett, on castle grounds and sent a congratulatory message to newlyweds Meghan and Harry.

"Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials. Enjoyed meeting many of your family and friends and an incredible honor to be a part of the whole celebration. May your journey together be full of love and children. Cheers!" Macht wrote.

Hoffman took a moment to reflect on the power of the Suits bond after spending "the greatest weekend ever" with his castmates.

"As much as @halfadams is missed on set this year, this trip only reconfirmed we will always be family and I am so proud and excited for his future. It was a dream to share this once in a lifetime experience with him, and the whole @suits_usa gang to celebrate Meghan and Harry’s wedding," Hoffman remembered. "Will never forget this other worldly experience."

One key Suits star wasn't able to be at the wedding: Meghan's TV dad, Wendell Pierce. The Jack Ryan star told ET on Friday that he was "unable to attend" her big day, but would "be up in the morning with champagne, strawberries and cream watching." Though he wasn't able to be there in person, Pierce said he was "irrationally happy" for the couple as they begin their new chapter.

On the eve of the ceremony, Adams shared a sweet photo with members of the cast for their last meal together in England before Meghan's royal wedding and wrote a heartfelt message to his co-star and friend.

"Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow," the 36-year-old actor tweeted. "Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well."

The day before the royal wedding, Rafferty, Torres and Hoffman appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, where they opened up about how they first learned Meghan, 36, was in a relationship with the 33-year-old British royal.

"We worked together for so many years on a show," Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, said. "We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends. We became family in a way; we're still family. So this is a wonderful family affair."

Meghan officially exited Suits after the season seven finale in April, months after announcing her departure in November after her engagement to Prince Harry was made public. She had been on the series since its 2011 launch. In her final episode, her character, paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, said "I do" to Adams' Mike Ross.

"It’s been a real transition not having them on set," Macht exclusively told ET of Meghan and Adams' departures on Suits. "There is a bit of a void -- not to say that we haven’t gotten an incredible cast of actors who have come on board with us and the ensemble is so fresh and new. It’s part of the old, but it’s very new."

For more on the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, watch the video below.

