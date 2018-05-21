Jim Carrey slams Kent State student’s gun photo by posting ‘devil’ cartoon

KENT, Ohio -- The viral photo of a Kent State University graduate walking on campus with an AR-10 long rifle has captured the attention of actor Jim Carrey.
He tweeted a political cartoon depicting the KSU grad coupled with this caption: And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch for Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.”
And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 19, 2018
Carrey’s post, which was tweeted late Friday night after the Texas school shooting, has been retweeted more than 14,000 times as of 8 a.m. Monday.
The photo he’s referencing features 22-year-old Kaitlin Bennett with a gun strapped to her back at KSU while holding a graduation cap that declares: “Come and take it.”
I have no apologies for my graduation photos. As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be. pic.twitter.com/5CKmQobrMb— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 15, 2018
Her images quickly caused a stir on social media.
Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018
After seeing Carrey's tweet, she fired back at the comedian by saying, "Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption. You're the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die. Is this what you have to do because you've become irrelevant? Disgusting. #GunControlKills."
Jim you should be the one in this picture with this caption. You're the one that supports gun control policies that let these kids die. Is this what you have to do because you've become irrelevant? Disgusting. #GunControlKills https://t.co/vl1miG3YmF— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) May 19, 2018
Kent State University's policy prohibits students, staff, and third parties doing business with the university from having a deadly weapon inside buildings and outside campus grounds. Visitors, however, may openly carry a gun outside on campus, since it is considered public property of the state.
Since she was no longer considered a student after graduation, the university confirmed that Bennett did not violate any rules.
