Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: How to shoot in 360 degree video - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: How to shoot in 360 degree video

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Three hundred and sixty degree, full panoramic, virtual reality video. Ride, surf, skate and then share it all with the world online.

News 8's Shawn Styles will show you how to shoot 360 degree video.

Watch TONIGHT on News 8 at 11pm!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.