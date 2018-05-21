Ariana Grande Is ‘Casually Dating’ 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Following Mac Miller Split, Source Says

Ariana Grande has a new man in her life!

The singer is "casually dating" Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson following her split from rapper beau Mac Miller last month, a source tells ET.

Grande and Miller, who dated for nearly two years, split shortly after the Coachella Music Festival in April, where the 24-year-old singer performed her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” for the first time. However, ET’s source said the the couple had been on the rocks for “a while” prior to the split.

While Davidson and Grande’s relationship is “new,” according to the source, the singer is “is in a very good place and very happy right now.”

Grande posted an Instagram Story earlier this month that seemed to hint at her split from Miller, sharing a picture of the couple in happier times and a sweet and supportive message to her ex.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet malcom mccormick," she wrote. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

“Unconditional love is not selfish,” Grande continued in her message to the rapper, who was recently arrested on a DUI charge after colliding with a power pole in Los Angeles. “It is wanting the best for that person, even if at the moment, it’s not you. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!”

Davidson, meanwhile, recently revealed his split from girlfriend Cazzie David -- daughter of Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David -- in an interview with Complex's Open Late With Peter Rosenberg. The SNL star didn't disclose much about their split, but had nothing but kind words for his ex, telling Rosenberg, that she's a "very talented girl" and that "she'll do great, she'll be fine."

See more on the new couple's recent splits in the video below.

