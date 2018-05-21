'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Opens Up About Suffering a Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Scandal star Katie Lowes is opening up about her miscarriage heartbreak.

The 36-year-old actress has revealed that before welcoming her son, Albee, in October, she lost a baby three months into a previous pregnancy

"I was about 11 and a half weeks," Lowes shared on her podcast, Katie’s Crib. "I was a couple days away from telling everybody that I was pregnant."

"When I got pregnant with Albee, I waited way longer than 12 weeks to tell anyone because I kind of had PTSD about the miscarriage for sure," continued Lowes, who is married to actor and director Adam Shapiro.

Lowes, who played Quinn on Scandal, said she received the devastating news when she went in for a doctor’s appointment, excited to hear her baby’s heartbeat, only to be told, “there is none.”

While devastated, she immediately wanted to “Olivia Pope the situation,” referencing Scandal’s political fixer, played by Kerry Washington.

"The initial feeling when I found out there was no heartbeat was, 'OK, let's Olivia Pope the situation -- let's fix it. Let's make the schedule. Let's get to the hospital. Let's get the [dilation and curettage]... When can I start trying again?’” Lowes recalled.

"As soon as it set in that I had had a miscarriage, what happens is you have a major hormonal drop-off," she continued. "And, I think I was massively sad for about three months and I was only pregnant for three months."

Talking about undergoing the procedure to remove the contents of her uterus, Lowes described the true pain as mental rather than physical -- and, “so much sh**tier than I imagined it being."

She explained at the beginning of her podcast that she was sharing her pain because she felt it was important to discuss such aspects of motherhood.

"This is a very painful, triggering topic, but like so many triggering and painful topics in motherhood, they really, really need to be talked about," she said.

In April, Lowes talked to ET about why it was so meaningful for her to have her podcast as an outlet to discuss “mom stuff.”

“Being a mom is literally the craziest, hardest, best job I have ever had, but I'm definitely not one of those [who’s] like, ‘It's heaven on earth,’” she explained. “I mean, it's insane. It's like disgusting and hilarious and love-filled and also stress-filled and all of it. I feel that [as] women we have to pretend that everything is perfect or whatever and I'm like, ‘Not on Katie's Crib, sorry.’ I'm too tired to cover up anymore, guys.”



