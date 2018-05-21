Camila Cabello Forced to Miss a Date on Taylor Swift's Tour Due to Dehydration

Just hours after thanking fans for asking “if I get enough sleep and drink enough water,” Camila Cabello has been forced to cancel her next opening performance for Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour due to dehydration.

The singer took to Twitter on Monday to share that she had been in the hospital following Sunday’s performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, and subsequently needed to rest.

“After my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out,” the Fifth Harmony star explained. “They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low-grade fever -- the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better.”

Cabello, 21, explained she would no longer be able to perform her scheduled opening set at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.

“I’m so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can!” she continued. “I guess sometimes I just push myself too hard and I promise I’m gonna take better care of myself.”

The musician concluded by thanking fans for their support and care.

Cabello’s health scare came immediately after she expressed how grateful she was for fans reminding her to take care of herself, while accepting the Billboard Chart Achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony.

“I really just want to thank my fans for sticking by me and my Camilizers for sticking by me and loving me and caring for me and asking me if I get enough sleep and drink enough water,” she said. “I love you guys so much. This is for you -- thank you.”

