Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Bare Belly: 'She's Getting Big'

Kate Hudson is giving fans a peek at her burgeoning belly!

The 38-year-old actress, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram on Monday, revealing that her baby girl is "getting big."

The blonde beauty posted a pic of herself cuddled up on the couch, with her cozy sweater pulled up to show off her baby bump. "Auntie @sophielopez giving us a belly kiss pre fitting ??," she captioned it.

While this will be Hudson's third child, it's her first with her current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She has two children, sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, from previous relationships.

Last month, Hudson was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger at a Harry Winston store in Hong Kong, China, marking her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy. While many fans speculated that it could mean that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was engaged, ET learned that the emerald-cut diamond rock band on Hudson's hand was actually just on loan from Harry Winston for an event.

