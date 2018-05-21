City of San Diego has $1.2 million in unclaimed money

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
Currently, the city has more than $1.2 million in unclaimed money held across 2,368 accounts.
Unclaimed money comes from returned checks that were undeliverable to on-file addresses. Checks, which have ranged from $1 to $30,000, become unclaimed money after six months.
City Disbursements Manager Cecilia San Pedro encouraged those possibly affected to check the city's unclaimed money report at sandiego.gov/comptroller/reports/unclaimed. They can find a claim form at the same website.
"We want to refund every single dollar of unclaimed money," she said. "A simple search is all it takes to verify if you have been issued a check that has gone unclaimed. There is no charge to search the data or to file a claim."
Since this time last year, $344,000 in unclaimed money has been returned to 157 people, according to the city. The average claim was $2,189.
Payees, often those who have been issued refunds or vendor payments, have one year to claim money.
