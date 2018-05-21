Tonya Harding Graciously Accepts 'DWTS' Defeat: 'They Deserved It' (Exclusive)

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

Tonya Harding has nothing but respect for this season's Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy winners.

After a hard-fought season alongside her pro partner Sasha Farber, Harding gave it her all in the finals, but came up short against the season's champs, Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson. However, the former figure skater said that the pair were "absolutely" the right people to win.

"They brought it home every week," Harding told ET's Cameron Mathison after the show. Adam is wonderful and his partner, I mean, they deserved it."

For their final dances of the night, Harding and Farber showed off their skills with a sweet Viennese Waltz set to "The Time of My Life" by David Cook, which earned them a score of 26 out of 30.

They followed that up with a Freestyle routine, set to The Pussycat Dolls' "I Will Survive," which earned them their first perfect score of the season.

As for whether or not there was anything they would have done differently, Farber proudly said, "Absolutely nothing."

ET previously caught up with Harding on Sunday during rehearsals, and she said that making to the finals has been a victory all in itself.

"I had no idea that I had it in me to get this far," Harding admitted. "It's because of America. Standing up, standing for us, standing for me. It's truly an amazing journey and I just thank everybody who is voting for us."

For Harding, her time on DWTS has been all about redemption, getting a second chance, and showing people a side of herself they've never seen before -- all goals she feels she's achieved.

"I can hold my head up high. I don't have [to feel] like someone's gonna come around the corner and say something to me that's negative," Harding shared. "I know there will always be those people, but that's OK."

Check out the video below to hear more from Harding about her time on the show.

