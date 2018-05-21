'American Idol' Crowns Season 16 Winner

American Idol has crowned its season 16 champion!

The singing competition show wrapped up its epic first season on ABC on Monday, as host Ryan Seacrest announced Maddie Poppe as the latest winner.

The 20-year-old Clarksville, Iowa, native sang a "Rainbow Connection" duet with Kermit the Frog himself during the epic, two-hour Idol finale, but had an even more special performance moment with the season's runner-up, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, as the two performed a "Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" medley after announcing that they had begun dating during the season. The performance brought Seacrest to tears, just before the host announced that both Hutchinson and Poppe had won trips to Hawaii for placing in Idol's top two!

"We've been on an amazing journey," Lionel Richie said of the season as he and fellow Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan reminisced with Seacrest ahead of Poppe and Hutchinson's final group performance with their fellow top three finalist, Gabby Barrett.

Prior to Monday's finale, Idol season 15 champion Trent Harmon opened up to ET during a Facebook Live chat, where he revealed the recommendations he had for the season 16 finalists and winner.

"I don't have a lot of words of advice for you, nobody had any for me," he admitted. "I mean... what do you tell somebody? You tell 'em, 'Go do your best!' Everybody knows you can sing."

"What I told them is, 'This is all gonna be over in a week. It's all gonna be over. Whether you win or lose, you need to have a plan for the morning after the show.' Every song idea that comes into your head is a potential cut on your record that you're gonna put out one day. That conversation's coming. So be ready the day after your show whether you win or lose."

