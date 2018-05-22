San Diego flight diverted to New Mexico due to odor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Scary moments for passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight bound for San Diego.

The plane which had taken off from Tulsa was forced to make an emergency landing in New Mexico because of a suspicious smell.

“I think as the plane was landing people started crying. I mean the plane was eerily quiet,” Jessica Anzai, was a passenger on the plane.

Anzai told News 8 about the tense moments after the pilot announced they’d be diverting to Albuquerque as a precaution.

“We went through some turbulence which didn't help the situation and all of us were super paranoid trying to sniff around and figure out what was the mysterious odor,” she said.

Once the plane landed, Anzai said they were greeted by a swarm of emergency vehicles.

“When we landed we saw the fire [engines] and we thought, ‘was there a fire on [the plane]?’, she said. “We were all nervous because we didn't know what was going on.”

Anzai said she never smelled anything unusual, and that firefighters on scene told her they didn't find anything suspicious.

Still, she says landing was only half the battle. After that passengers had to wait in line for hours to get vouchers for a hotel that night.

They finally were able to fly home the next morning.

Frontier fronted the costs of the hotel and also gave them $200 vouchers.

News 8 reached out to the Frontier Airlines for a comment, but they did not responded to our request for comment at the time this article was published.