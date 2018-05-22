San Diego flight diverted to New Mexico due to odor

San Diego County will pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit by a fourth woman who claims a sheriff's deputy groped or assaulted her.
Elementary school teachers in the South Bay on Monday said they are ready to walk off the job at the district's ten schools.
A former U.S. Marine and Camp Pendleton firefighter was sentenced in federal court in San Diego Monday to more than 17 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Anyone who has done business with the city of San Diego could be owed some money, a city official said Monday.
A 20-year-old motorist who was allegedly behind the wheel of a sedan that rammed a car from behind in Mission Valley before slamming into several trees -- killing one of his three passengers -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.
A man armed with at least three knives allegedly chased a teenage girl through La Mesa Monday before charging a patrolman with a machete over his head, prompting the officer to shoot him, authorities reported.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
A man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard in front of an Encinitas home was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison.