Widow of fallen Cal Fire engineer gives birth

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The widow of a fallen Cal Fire engineer from San Diego has given birth to a baby girl.

Ashley Iverson gave birth to the couple's second child, Taylor Ivy Francis Iverson on April 29th, 2018.

Taylor's father, Corey Iverson, died while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County last year.

In Facebook post, Ashley wrote:

"That moment I was able to hold her was the moment a piece of me was healed. It was as though I was looking into my sweet husband's eyes and feeling his soft skin again. […] A part of my heart and soul have been restored. I thought gratitude filled my soul before; the joy and gratitude I feel now is at a level I have never before felt."

At the time of her husband’s death, Ashley Iverson learned she was pregnant with their second child.

Earlier this year, Ashley opened up to News 8 about how the loss of her husband, Cory Iverson, has impacted her life and her hopes for the future.

In a message to her late husband, Ashley wrote:

"My sweet husband, I will continue to smile for you, I will continue to feel joy because of you and I will love our girls more than anything in this world because that's how you loved us. Love always, your girl."

Ashley said she has spent the months since Cory's death laying the groundwork for a foundation in his name.

"I have to make him proud because he made me the most proud wife anyone could hope to be. He gave me this platform to make a difference," she said.

The Iverson family has put together a foundation called, Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness, (IFAA). Its focus will be to create awareness on mental health and encouraging firefighters and other first responders to take time to heal themselves after saving others.

