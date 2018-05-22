4th woman settles suit over alleged deputy sex assault

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit by a fourth woman who claims a sheriff's deputy groped or assaulted her.

The Los Angeles Times reports Monday that the county has so far paid more than $900,000 in settlements involving Deputy Richard Fischer. At least 11 other cases are pending.

County officials declined to comment on the latest payout.

Fischer has pleaded not guilty to 14 criminal counts including sexual battery and faces trial later this year.

Prosecutors contend that Fischer, a six-year veteran, improperly fondled women ranging in age from their 20s to the late 60s, including some who had been arrested.