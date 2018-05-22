Ariana Grande Offers Love and Support to Manchester One Year After Tragic Bombing

Ariana Grande is still deeply affected by the Manchester bombing.

Tuesday, May 21, marks the one year anniversary of the tragic attack that took place outside of her concert in the English city, and the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer took to Twitter with a somber message of love and support for the city and her fans.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," the 24-year-old performer wrote, adding a bee emoji -- the worker bee being a widely known and proudly held symbol of the metropolis. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

Just last week, Grande reflecting on the tragedy, admitting in an interview for the Next Generation Leaders issue of Time, "It’s still so heavy on my heart."

“There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever,” she shared. “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

After keeping an understandably low profile in the months following the attack, Grande has been returning to the spotlight, from preparing to release a new album with an anthemic new single, co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, opening this year's Billboard Music Awards, and attending the 2018 Met Gala -- her first red carpet appearance since Manchester.

“Oh my god, it's a gift and it's a joy and I'm so grateful to be back,” Grande told ET’s Keltie Knight at the New York City fashion event earlier this month. “I'm feeling great -- this is my first Met."

