Bus company launches service from L.A. to Las Vegas and beyond

FlixBus, a European bus line, hopes to expand to many cities around the USA.

The West Coast is getting new bus service that will take passengers through various parts of the region and keep them from having to drive their own cars.

FlixBus, which originated in Germany in 2013, has launched several routes, including those between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix, Phoenix and Las Vegas, and San Diego to Vegas.

And for a limited amount of time, one-way tickets from Los Angeles UCLA to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas will run as low as $0.99. The company website offers bus travel in the USA from $2.99.

The bright green buses are also environmentally sound. The buses will be on the road up to nine times a day starting May 31.

"Our business model has revolutionized the way people view - and utilize - buses in Europe, and we are excited to offer this fresh take on bus travel to people in the United States,' says André Schwämmlein, founder and CEO of parent company FlixMobility.

FlixBus uses the model of managing the technology, ticketing, customer service, network planning, marketing and sales for a route. The daily operation comes from its partners.

For its initial U.S. launch, FlixBus will use six regional bus partners: Arrow Stage Lines, American Explorer Motorcoach, Gray Line Arizona, Pacific Coachways, Transportation Charter Services, and USA Coach Services.

Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBusUSA, says the company's next phase is to establish 400 more routes in the USA.

Tickets can be purchased on the FlixBus mobile app or on Flixbus.com.

"In the United States, we want to show people who take their cars on long-haul drives that the bus can provide a convenient alternative, one that allows them to work, relax or sleep while they travel,' says Schwämmlein. "You can fall easily fall asleep in LA and wake up in front of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, if you want.'