Miley Cyrus Pranks Jimmy Kimmel in Bed, Seriously Hurts Him With a Sledgehammer: Watch!

Miley Cyrus actually did come in like a wrecking ball on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

With the help of Kimmel’s wife, Molly, Cyrus was able to prank the late night host in his own bedroom, dressing up like a construction worker and jumping on his bed with a sledgehammer and a real-life wrecking ball.

“For whatever reason, I have become the victim of an unusual prank multiple times,” Kimmel began the hilarious clip, explaining that Rihanna and Britney Spears had unceremoniously woken him up in the past. “I thought that was that but I guess this is a series now because the other night, yet another music superstar barged into my dreams. This time I was the victim of a very loud young woman named Miley Cyrus.”

In the clip, Cyrus, 25, sang along to her hit song “Wrecking Ball” while slamming her sledgehammer down on top of Kimmel.

“Wakey, wakey, guess who it is, Jimmy! Good morning,” she shouted.

But things took a rough turn when Cyrus accidentally missed and hit Kimmel where it hurt.

“You got me right in the balls,” the sleepy host declared with his mouth guard still in.

“It is called wrecking balls,” Cyrus quipped, later telling Kimmel’s wife about the incident as he came out of his bedroom in a bathrobe.

“Keeping the guard in, it’s nice,” Cyrus joked, pointing to Kimmel’s mouth guard.

“Oh yeah, I didn’t even realize that,” the tired host said. Watch the clip now to see the funny moment.

For more from Cyrus, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Date Night at Elton John's Final Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus Wows in Plunging Backless Gown at 2018 Met Gala

Miley Cyrus Explains Retracting ‘Vanity Fair’ Apology: ‘I Don’t Do What People Tell Me To Anymore’