Paris Jackson Reveals Why She Wasn't There for Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards Performance

When Janet Jackson shut the house down with her epic performance at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards after accepting the ICON Award in Las Vegas, fans quickly took notice that her 20-year-old niece, Paris Jackson, was not in the audience.

On Monday, Paris addressed her absence in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending Billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either," the actress-model wrote (via People). "I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed with hatred.”

Paris also took to Twitter to further insist that she knew nothing about the event, despite other members of the Jackson family being in attendance.

“You clearly didn’t get the message,” she wrote, calling out one website by name. “Should I spell it out for you in wooden alphabet blocks? No one told me about the performance or award. Not my family or my management take a hike dude.”

Clearly there’s no hard feelings between Paris and Janet. After finding out that her aunt had been recognized at the BBMAs, Paris posted a throwback photo to her Instagram Story with the 52-year-old pop icon, writing: “Congrats auntie! You earned it.”

On Sunday, Janet made headlines for her empowering speech upon accepting the ICON award, and also gave her first televised performance in more than a decade.

