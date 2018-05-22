Nipah virus, found in fruit bats, kills 10. Its flu-like symptoms often leads to death

Indian residents wear face mask outside the Medical College hospital in Kozhikode on May 21. A deadly virus carried mainly by fruit bats has killed multiple people in southern India, sparking a statewide health alert.

A virus mainly carried by fruit bats has killed 10 people in India.

The Nipah virus has a mortality rate between 40-70% and fatality has been as high as 100% in some outbreaks, according to the World Health Organization. Recent deaths linked to Nipah have been primarily in Kerala and Kozhikode.

A nurse, Lini Puthussery, who likely contracted the deadly virus caring for an infected patient was the latest fatality, dying Monday, The Times of India reports. Puthussery, 28, left behind two sons, ages five and two, BBC reports. More than 40 people have been quarantined because of potential contamination and health authorities across the region are on high alert, setting up medical camps and a control room, BBC reports.

New Delhi Television reports that dead bats found inside a family's home might have caused this recent outbreak.

WHO has been in close contact with medical experts deployed to the affected areas, India's WHO representative Dr. Henk Bekedam said.

Nipah virus can be challenging to diagnose, considering symptoms are similar to a variety of other illnesses: fever, vomiting and headaches. Bekedam said some people might not show any symptoms while others could suffer from respiratory problems and brain swelling. Symptoms can progress into a coma within 24 to 48 hours, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Tracing all contacts of the affected persons in the recent past, testing [and] observing them, and treating them early, is the key to rapidly curtail the spread of the disease and minimize fatalities," Bekedam said. "Another key intervention is good infection control practices at health facilities."

The first identified outbreak of the Nipah virus took place in Kampung Sungai Nipah, Malaysia, in 1998, according to WHO. At that time, about 265 people were infected, the CDC notes. In 2004, people in Bangladesh became infected after eating date palm sap that was contaminated by infected fruit bats.

