Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Donate Royal Wedding Flowers to a Local Hospice

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding flowers helped to decorate a moment in history on Saturday, they also brought joy to those at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London.

The facility shared their beautiful gift from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Facebook, posting a sweet photo of one of their residents holding up a bouquet.

“Today we got a very special delivery,” read the message. “Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our... Posted by St Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, May 20, 2018

The floral designs by Craddock that were donated were featured during the televised wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, but Meghan’s personal bouquet had another final destination. It now rests in Westminster Abbey on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, as this is a tradition in the royal family, starting with the late Queen Mother’s bridal bouquet. Harry reportedly handpicked several flowers from Kensington Palace to include in his bride's arrangement.

Some of the flowers in the wedding bouquets included sweet pea forget-me-nots, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine, astrantia and myrtle. The myrtle is also a mark of tradition as Princess Victoria carried myrtle in her wedding bouquet in 1858.

In addition, the couple had lots of white flowers strewn about the chapel, which is said to have been a tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who is said to have loved white blooms, roses in particular.

