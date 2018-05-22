Extra patrols at two Santee high schools after emailed threats

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - Extra deputy patrols will be on hand at two local high schools Tuesday morning after emailed threats of violence.



Extra law enforcement officers will be placed in and around Santana and West Hills high schools after a threat of violence that authorities are calling "unsubstantiated," according to a statement from the school district.



The move, just one of several, as law enforcement, lawmakers and school officials seek solutions to school threats and shootings.



Grossmont Union High School District officials say the threat came in an email and that the sheriff's department hasn't found anything to suggest it's a credible threat to either campus or students.

Authorities say the extra officers are being placed "out of an abundance of caution."

Threats have become an issue for schools across the county with dozens being investigated since the shooting in Parkland, Florida.



This week, Poway Unified started an assessment process of its 39 campuses, bringing in security experts to ensure overall safety for students and staff.



The Chief of Police David Nisleit has also vowed to tackle this ongoing issue with a message to anyone thinking of making a school threat, even as a joke.



"Even if they think it's a joke, we're not taking it as a joke and we're going to do everything we can to make sure both students and teachers are safe on the campuses,” Chief Nisleit said.



Several districts have now partnered with law enforcement to change security policies and the way they respond to threats. Officials are asking anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to please report it immediately.



Sheriff's officials said the department is working with federal law enforcement partners, and the investigation is ongoing.